European equities open higher to start the day

But it sort of belies the overall risk mood in the market currently

Eurostoxx +0.8%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC 40 +1.3%

UK FTSE +0.9%

Spain IBEX +0.8% The gains here are largely a catch-up play to trading yesterday, which saw European indices close sharply lower and missing out on the late recovery in US stocks.





Hence, it belies sentiment in the market currently with US futures seen more tepid and stuck at flat levels to get the session underway.





Elsewhere, 10-year Treasury yields are also mildly lower by 0.5 bps to 0.727%.





In the major currencies space, there is little change overall with the yen also not doing a whole lot after earlier gains in Asia Pacific trading.





USD/JPY eased from 105.45 to a low of 105.19 but is now trading back around 105.33.