European equities open higher to start the day

Equities are keeping in a better mood to start the session

Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC 40 +0.7%

UK FTSE +0.9%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

The mood here reflects the positive tone in US futures as well, which are up by ~0.5%. That said, it is tough to really draw much conclusions about the general trend until once we get past the US election risk later today.





Elsewhere, Treasuries are under pressure with 10-year yields up 2 bps to 0.86% while the dollar is struggling as we get things underway in European trading.





EUR/USD is now up to a session high of 1.1674 while AUD/USD has recovered from its earlier low close to 0.7030 to post a session high of 0.7080.



