European equities open higher to start the day

The positive vibes continue to reverberate on the day

Eurostoxx +1.1%

Germany DAX +1.6%

France CAC 40 +1.6%

UK FTSE +1.3%

Spain IBEX +1.5% The market continues to rally on the US election euphoria, mirroring the jump in US futures with S&P 500 futures seen 1.4% higher and Nasdaq futures up 1.9% now.





For European assets though, there is still the backdrop of tighter virus restrictions weighing on the economic outlook in Q4 (or maybe even longer). Although, the ECB has also pledged to do more next month to offset the damage to the economy; so there's that.



