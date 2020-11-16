European equities open higher to start the day

A positive start for stocks on the session

Eurostoxx +0.8%

Germany DAX +0.7%

France CAC 40 +0.9%

UK FTSE +0.8%

Spain IBEX +1.8%

Spanish stocks are leading gains as BBVA reaches an agreement with PNC for sale of its subsidiary in the US. But the overall mood in the region is still more positive, taking a cue from Asia trading and US futures, which are up ~0.9% at the moment.





In the currencies space, the dollar is still being led lower with EUR/USD now rising to a session high of 1.1862 and AUD/USD up to 0.7300.



