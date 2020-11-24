European equities open higher to start the day

Equities in a more positive mood to kick start the session

Eurostoxx +1.0%

Germany DAX +0.9%

France CAC 40 +1.0%

UK FTSE +0.9%

Spain IBEX +1.2%

The mood here reflects much optimism to start the week as US futures are also trading higher after a more positive session yesterday. S&P 500 futures are up ~0.7% currently, holding close to 3,600 as we get things going.





In the currencies space, the mood is pinning the dollar lower after the greenback put up a solid showing in trading yesterday. The greenback is now down to session lows across the board with AUD/USD looking for a breakout above 0.7340.



