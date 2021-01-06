European equities open higher to start the day

A solid start to the session in Europe

Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE +0.8%

Spain IBEX +1.2%

The mood in Europe is reflecting more optimism as compared to the mixed tones in US futures to start the session. Amid the higher push in yields, tech stocks are the biggest underperformers so far and that is evident in US futures currently:





S&P 500 futures -0.2%

Nasdaq futures -1.7%

Dow futures +0.4%



Elsewhere, the dollar is keeping weaker across the board with EUR/USD trading at the highs around 1.2330-40 while AUD/USD is nearing a test of 0.7800.



