European equities open higher to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Positive signals to start the session in Europe

  • Eurostoxx +0.5%
  • Germany DAX +0.3%
  • France CAC 40 +0.5%
  • UK FTSE +0.8%
  • Spain IBEX +0.3%
This follows the solid gains posted in trading yesterday, with UK stocks in particular continuing to maintain a rather solid push to start the new year. Elsewhere, the mood in US futures is also reflecting more optimism with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.7%.

In the currencies space, the dollar is keeping slight gains to start the session as EUR/USD eases towards 1.2300 while AUD/USD is backing away slightly from 0.7800.
