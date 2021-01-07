European equities open higher to start the day

Positive signals to start the session in Europe

Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.8%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

This follows the solid gains posted in trading yesterday, with UK stocks in particular continuing to maintain a rather solid push to start the new year. Elsewhere, the mood in US futures is also reflecting more optimism with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.7%.





In the currencies space, the dollar is keeping slight gains to start the session as EUR/USD eases towards 1.2300 while AUD/USD is backing away slightly from 0.7800.



