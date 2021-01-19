European equities open higher to start the day

The risk-on vibes carry over to Europe

Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.6%

Spain IBEX +0.8%

A solid start as the market keeps a more positive risk push to get the session underway. 10-year Treasury yields are up 2.5 bps to 1.109% and the overall mood is continuing to pin the dollar and yen lower in the major currencies space.





EUR/USD has climbed back above 1.2100 to a session high of 1.2115, nearing a test of its 100-hour moving average @ 1.2118 currently.



