European equities open higher to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The risk-on push continues into Europe

  • Eurostoxx+0.7%
  • Germany DAX +0.7%
  • France CAC 40 +0.6%
  • UK FTSE +0.5%
  • Spain IBEX +0.7%
This reflects the more positive mood in US futures as well, with S&P 500 futures up 0.3% and Nasdaq futures up 0.7% to get things started on the session.

The dollar stays slightly pressured but off earlier lows in the day at least. That said, GBP/USD is hanging on to gains as it continues to threaten a break of 1.3700 with EUR/GBP keeping lower around 0.8850, threatening a firmer break of key support at 0.8866-67.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose