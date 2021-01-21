European equities open higher to start the day

The risk-on push continues into Europe

Eurostoxx+0.7%

Germany DAX +0.7%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.7% This reflects the more positive mood in US futures as well, with S&P 500 futures up 0.3% and Nasdaq futures up 0.7% to get things started on the session.





The dollar stays slightly pressured but off earlier lows in the day at least. That said, GBP/USD is hanging on to gains as it continues to threaten a break of 1.3700 with EUR/GBP keeping lower around 0.8850, threatening a firmer break of key support at 0.8866-67.