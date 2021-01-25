European equities open higher to start the day

The positive tones reverberate to Europe to start the session

Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.5% This mirrors the optimism in US futures, with S&P 500 futures now up 0.5% and Nasdaq futures up 0.8% as we get things underway in European morning trade.





The market is sticking back with being more positive after the pause on Friday but just be wary that there will be a number of key events to watch out for in trading this week.



