European equities open higher to start the day
The positive tones reverberate to Europe to start the session
- Eurostoxx +0.4%
- Germany DAX +0.4%
- France CAC 40 +0.4%
- UK FTSE +0.3%
- Spain IBEX +0.5%
This mirrors the optimism in US futures, with S&P 500 futures now up 0.5% and Nasdaq futures up 0.8% as we get things underway in European morning trade.
The market is sticking back with being more positive after the pause on Friday but just be wary that there will be a number of key events to watch out for in trading this week.
The FOMC meeting on Wednesday will be the major highlight but it is also a key week for earnings and bear in mind some elements of month-end trading to follow.