European equities open higher to start the day

A positive start as the week gets underway

  • Eurostoxx +0.7%
  • Germany DAX +0.9%
  • France CAC 40 +0.7%
  • UK FTSE +0.5%
  • Spain IBEX +0.8%
The market is keeping a modest bounce to start the new week after the drop seen last Friday. The mood in Europe carries over the positive sentiment from Asia, with S&P 500 futures also trading up 0.8% to start the session now.

The rebound in S&P 500 futures comes after a poor start during the early stages today, in which it was marked down by roughly 1%.

So far, the mood among major currencies remains rather muted with all the attention in the market focused on silver as price is up 9% to $29.40 currently.

