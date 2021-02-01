European equities open higher to start the day

A positive start as the week gets underway

Eurostoxx +0.7%

Germany DAX +0.9%

France CAC 40 +0.7%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.8% The market is keeping a modest bounce to start the new week after the drop seen last Friday. The mood in Europe carries over the positive sentiment from Asia, with S&P 500 futures also trading up 0.8% to start the session now.





The rebound in S&P 500 futures comes after a poor start during the early stages today, in which it was marked down by roughly 1%.





So far, the mood among major currencies remains rather muted with all the attention in the market focused on silver as price is up 9% to $29.40 currently.