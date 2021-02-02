European equities open higher to start the day

European indices build on yesterday's gains to start the session

  • Eurostoxx +0.4%
  • Germany DAX +0.7%
  • France CAC 40 +0.7%
  • UK FTSE +0.2%
  • Spain IBEX +0.6%
That's a decent start to the day as risk sentiment keeps more optimistic for the time being, as the market starts to exude more calm in adjusting to the recent volatility. S&P 500 futures are also up by 0.5%, adding to the positive risk mood so far.

In the major currencies space, there is a bit of a mixed picture though there is little change observed across the board for the time being. Elsewhere, silver is down near the lows for the day at $27.65 while gold is also dragged lower inadvertently to $1,845.
