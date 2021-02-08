European equities open higher to start the day

A field of green greets European traders as things get underway

Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.7%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.3% The market is keeping with the more positive mood from last week, fueled by stimulus optimism for the most part and also brushing aside some negative news on the vaccine front earlier in the day.





S&P 500 futures are up 0.3% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.5% and that is keeping risk sentiment more buoyed as we get things going in European morning trade.