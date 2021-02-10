European equities open higher to start the day

Risk keeps slightly firmer at the open today

Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.5% This mirrors the more positive mood in US futures, with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.4%.





The market is keeping the optimism after a slight breather yesterday, with the focus today being on Fed chair Powell's speech later in the day.





Major currencies are keeping little changed in general, though the dollar is a touch softer for the most part as it keeps more vulnerable in trading this week.