European equities open higher to start the day
Risk keeps slightly firmer at the open today
- Eurostoxx +0.4%
- Germany DAX +0.1%
- France CAC 40 +0.4%
- UK FTSE +0.5%
- Spain IBEX +0.5%
This mirrors the more positive mood in US futures, with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.4%.
The market is keeping the optimism after a slight breather yesterday, with the focus today being on Fed chair Powell's speech later in the day.
Major currencies are keeping little changed in general, though the dollar is a touch softer for the most part as it keeps more vulnerable in trading this week.