European equities open higher to start the day

Risk keeps slightly firmer at the open today

  • Eurostoxx +0.4%
  • Germany DAX +0.1%
  • France CAC 40 +0.4%
  • UK FTSE +0.5%
  • Spain IBEX +0.5%
This mirrors the more positive mood in US futures, with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.4%.

The market is keeping the optimism after a slight breather yesterday, with the focus today being on Fed chair Powell's speech later in the day.

Major currencies are keeping little changed in general, though the dollar is a touch softer for the most part as it keeps more vulnerable in trading this week.

