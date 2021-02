The good vibes reverberate over to Europe

Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE +0.8%

Spain IBEX +1.0%

A solid start to the day for European stocks, feeding off the more positive mood from Asia and from Wall Street towards the end of last week.





The DAX is now closing in on the highs for the year once again: