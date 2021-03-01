European equities open higher to start the day

European stocks kick start the new week with solid gains

Eurostoxx +1.1%

Germany DAX +1.2%

France CAC 40 +1.2%

UK FTSE +1.2%

Spain IBEX +1.5%

This follows the calmer tones seen in US futures as well, with S&P 500 futures up 1.0% and Nasdaq futures up 1.6% as we get the session underway.





The market is finding some reprieve as it adjusts to the prospect of higher yields, with the US House passing Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill also somewhat helping.





That said, if central banks give the green light for yields to keep pushing higher, last week's episode of the tantrum without the taper might get a repeat airing.



