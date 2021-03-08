European equities open higher to kick start the day

European stocks look past the tech selloff for now

Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.7%

France CAC 40 +0.7%

UK FTSE +0.7%

Spain IBEX +0.8% The rise is also in part to do with some catch up play to Friday, where European indices closed lower and were unable to partake in the post-payrolls rebound.





But also the rotation out of tech is arguably less impactful in Europe due to the nature of the index weightings. Looking elsewhere, China's ChiNext (tech-heavy index) closed down by over 5% while Hang Seng's tech sector was weighed lower by over 8% today.





Nasdaq futures are also settling at the lows, down 1.5% on the day currently.

With Treasury yields creeping higher , just be mindful that the dour mood in tech could start to spill over to broader risk sentiment across the market later on.



