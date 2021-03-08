European equities open higher to kick start the day
European stocks look past the tech selloff for now
- Eurostoxx +0.6%
- Germany DAX +0.7%
- France CAC 40 +0.7%
- UK FTSE +0.7%
- Spain IBEX +0.8%
The rise is also in part to do with some catch up play to Friday, where European indices closed lower and were unable to partake in the post-payrolls rebound.
But also the rotation out of tech is arguably less impactful in Europe due to the nature of the index weightings. Looking elsewhere, China's ChiNext (tech-heavy index) closed down by over 5% while Hang Seng's tech sector was weighed lower by over 8% today.
Nasdaq futures are also settling at the lows, down 1.5% on the day currently.
With Treasury yields creeping higher, just be mindful that the dour mood in tech could start to spill over to broader risk sentiment across the market later on.