European equities open higher to start the day

Europe brushes aside the Chinese selloff

Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

European equities are keeping the calm as investors are singling out China as an isolated episode in the market for the time being. US futures are also reflecting more calm with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.1% while Dow futures have moved up 0.3%.





It may be a relatively calm and quiet session in Europe considering little else to work with ahead of the Fed this week. 10-year Treasury yields are little changed at 1.616% but just off highs earlier seen around 1.632% at the end of Asian trading.



