European equities open higher to start the day

A positive start to the day in Europe

Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.5%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.7%

Solid gains across the board after a slightly softer session yesterday for European equities, so there might be some element of catching up to US gains overnight.





Worries about the AstraZeneca vaccine dampening economic optimism are proving to be rather short-lived, at least for now.





Meanwhile, US futures are also reflecting some degree of calmness as well with S&P 500 futures looking more flat, Nasdaq futures up 0.5%, and Dow futures down a little by just 0.1% after six straight record closes for the cash index.





Elsewhere, 10-year Treasury yields are off earlier lows but are little changed at 1.607%.



