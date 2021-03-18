European equities open higher to start the day

Europe observes a more positive start despite the surge higher in Treasury yields in the past hour or so

Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.4% Europe has some catching up to do to yesterday's gains in the US and in any case, the composition i.e. less tech-heavy also makes it less prone to the developments in the bond market - at least for now.





But just be wary in case the moves in the bond market starts to trigger more risk-off sentiment, that is if it goes too far, too fast. That might spill over and impact risk sentiment more forcefully and drag European indices lower as well.