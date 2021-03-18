European equities open higher to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Europe observes a more positive start despite the surge higher in Treasury yields in the past hour or so

  • Eurostoxx +0.3%
  • Germany DAX +0.6%
  • France CAC 40 +0.4%
  • UK FTSE +0.2%
  • Spain IBEX +0.4%
Europe has some catching up to do to yesterday's gains in the US and in any case, the composition i.e. less tech-heavy also makes it less prone to the developments in the bond market - at least for now.

But just be wary in case the moves in the bond market starts to trigger more risk-off sentiment, that is if it goes too far, too fast. That might spill over and impact risk sentiment more forcefully and drag European indices lower as well.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose