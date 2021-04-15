European equities open higher to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Some slightly positive tones as things get underway

  • Eurostoxx +0.2%
  • Germany DAX +0.2%
  • France CAC 40 +0.2%
  • UK FTSE +0.2%
  • Spain IBEX +0.1%
This mirrors the more optimistic tone seen in US futures, which are steadily creeping higher on the day. Nasdaq futures are now up 0.4% while S&P 500 and Dow futures are up by 0.3% to kick start European morning trade.

This is pinning the dollar a little lower across the board, with NZD/USD trading to fresh highs of 0.7165, looking to hold a break above its 100-day moving average @ 0.7143.
