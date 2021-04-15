European equities open higher to start the day

Some slightly positive tones as things get underway

Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

This mirrors the more optimistic tone seen in US futures, which are steadily creeping higher on the day. Nasdaq futures are now up 0.4% while S&P 500 and Dow futures are up by 0.3% to kick start European morning trade.





This is pinning the dollar a little lower across the board, with NZD/USD trading to fresh highs of 0.7165, looking to hold a break above its 100-day moving average @ 0.7143.



