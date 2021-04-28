European equities open higher to start the day
Slight gains in Europe to start the session
- Eurostoxx +0.2%
- Germany DAX +0.4%
- France CAC 40 +0.4%
- UK FTSE +0.3%
- Spain IBEX +0.4%
This comes on the back of a more subdued tone yesterday, so it sort of evens out. US futures are keeping more tepid though, with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures up 0.1% while Dow futures are seen down 0.1% currently.
Treasury yields are still a spot to watch, with 10-year yields up over 2 bps to 1.645% and that is underpinning USD/JPY to session highs of 109.08 at the moment.