European equities open higher to start the day

A bit of catchup to the late gains in US yesterday

Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.6%

Spain IBEX +0.5% The overall market tone is relatively steady for now, with US futures little changed but holding slightly lower for the time being. S&P 500 futures are down 0.1%.





The dollar is mildly softer as well as major currencies are looking to pare back some of the moves from trading yesterday. EUR/USD is closing back in on the 1.2200 handle now.