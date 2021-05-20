European equities open higher to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A bit of catchup to the late gains in US yesterday

  • Eurostoxx +0.5%
  • Germany DAX +0.6%
  • France CAC 40 +0.5%
  • UK FTSE +0.6%
  • Spain IBEX +0.5%
The overall market tone is relatively steady for now, with US futures little changed but holding slightly lower for the time being. S&P 500 futures are down 0.1%.

The dollar is mildly softer as well as major currencies are looking to pare back some of the moves from trading yesterday. EUR/USD is closing back in on the 1.2200 handle now.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose