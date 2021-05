The Stoxx 600 and Germany DAX opens at a fresh record high

Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.8%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

No stopping the positive mood in European equities today as the risk mood is looking rather buoyant on the session now. This builds from gains seen in Chinese stocks with US futures also extending higher in the past hour.





S&P 500 futures are up 0.4% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.6% currently.