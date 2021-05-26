European equities open higher to start the day

Risk keeps in a firmer spot so far today

  • Eurostoxx +0.3%
  • Germany DAX +0.5%
  • France CAC 40 +0.3%
  • UK FTSE +0.1%
  • Spain IBEX +0.2%
This mirrors the mood in US futures, where S&P 500 futures are at session highs now up by 0.4%. Nasdaq futures are also up 0.4% and Dow futures up 0.3%.

The dollar is keeping steadier against most major currencies so far though the kiwi is staying perky after the more hawkish RBNZ rate forecast earlier. NZD/USD is holding just above 0.7300 while AUD/USD is up 0.4% to 0.7780 but still stalling at 0.7800.

