European equities open higher to start the day
Risk keeps in a firmer spot so far today
- Eurostoxx +0.3%
- Germany DAX +0.5%
- France CAC 40 +0.3%
- UK FTSE +0.1%
- Spain IBEX +0.2%
This mirrors the mood in US futures, where S&P 500 futures are at session highs now up by 0.4%. Nasdaq futures are also up 0.4% and Dow futures up 0.3%.
The dollar is keeping steadier against most major currencies so far though the kiwi is staying perky after the more hawkish RBNZ rate forecast earlier. NZD/USD is holding just above 0.7300 while AUD/USD is up 0.4% to 0.7780 but still stalling at 0.7800.