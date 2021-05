Risk keeps in a firmer spot to start the session

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

Equities are holding their own going into the month-end with US futures also reflecting minor gains at the moment. S&P 500 futures are up 0.2%, Nasdaq futures up 0.1%, while Dow futures are up 0.5% to start European trading.





All eyes will fall on the US PCE data later today though. From yesterday: