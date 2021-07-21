European equities open higher to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Modest gains as risk sentiment holds up after the slight rebound yesterday

  • Eurostoxx +0.7%
  • Germany DAX +0.1%
  • France CAC 40 +0.8%
  • UK FTSE +0.6%
  • Spain IBEX +0.5%
US futures are also keeping steady, with S&P 500 futures up 0.1% currently.

That said, keep an eye on the bond market in any case, as 10-year Treasury yields are holding flattish at 1.208% at the moment. That will still be a key spot in dictating risk sentiment over the next few days before the focus turns on the FOMC meeting next week.

