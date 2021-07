The Stoxx 600 index hits a record high at the open

Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.4% A positive start for European indices, with equities keeping a calmer mood post-Fed and also helped by a rebound in Chinese stocks today as well.





US futures are mixed with tech being the laggard, as S&P 500 futures are up 0.1%, Nasdaq futures down 0.1%, while Dow futures are up roughly 0.3%.