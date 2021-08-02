European equities open higher to start the day

Stocks claw back losses from Friday

Eurostoxx +0.8%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC 40 +0.8%

UK FTSE +1.0%

Spain IBEX +0.9% A positive start to the session as the market tilts towards a more risk-on mood. US futures are also up 0.5% as we get things underway in European trading.





Elsewhere, 10-year Treasury yields are steadier at 1.237% so that is seeing the market strike a calmer tone. The dollar is mildly softer now after a flattish start but the overall ranges among major currencies are still rather small for the time being.