European equities open higher to start the day

Stocks claw back losses from Friday

  • Eurostoxx +0.8%
  • Germany DAX +0.6%
  • France CAC 40 +0.8%
  • UK FTSE +1.0%
  • Spain IBEX +0.9%
A positive start to the session as the market tilts towards a more risk-on mood. US futures are also up 0.5% as we get things underway in European trading.

Elsewhere, 10-year Treasury yields are steadier at 1.237% so that is seeing the market strike a calmer tone. The dollar is mildly softer now after a flattish start but the overall ranges among major currencies are still rather small for the time being.

