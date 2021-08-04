European equities open higher to start the day

A positive start to proceedings

Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.3% Decent gains observed across the board as the risk mood holds up in Europe to start the session. US futures are more tentative though but off earlier lows at least, with Nasdaq futures up 0.1% while S&P 500 futures and Dow futures are flat.





The underlying mood is seeing the dollar hold mildly softer across the board but narrow ranges are still prevailing for the most part.





EUR/USD is up slightly to 1.1878 but is keeping within an 18 pips range so far today.





Elsewhere, commodity currencies are holding a slight advance against the greenback though NZD/USD is pushing gains to 0.7070, up 0.8% on the day.