European equities open higher to start the day

Equities are higher as Fed taper expectations are watered down

Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.8%

France CAC 40 +1.1%

UK FTSE +0.8%

Spain IBEX +0.8%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.8% A solid start to the week with US futures also marked higher by between 0.3% and 0.4%. It's all about the Jackson Hole focus at the moment and I don't see that changing until we get to North American trading later in the day.





In the context of the bigger picture though, just be wary the taper can being kicked down the road isn't quite a great reflection on the economy and the outlook.





But hey, that just means easy money is here to stay for longer. Brrrr~