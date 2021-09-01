European equities open higher to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

An optimistic start in Europe

  • Eurostoxx +0.7%
  • Germany DAX +0.8%
  • France CAC 40 +0.9%
  • UK FTSE +0.7%
  • Spain IBEX +1.2%
  • Italy FTSE MIB +0.7%
A brand new month, but the same old positive flows observed in Europe today. This follows the more positive mood among risk trades today, with S&P 500 futures also seen up 0.4% as we get things going on the session.

In FX, commodity currencies are posting light gains with the franc and yen lagging in more of a risk-on switch. The dollar is still relatively steady as the changes are light overall.

