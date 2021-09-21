European equities open higher to start the day

Positive tones at the open

  • Eurostoxx +0.4%
  • Germany DAX +0.9%
  • France CAC 40 +0.2%
  • UK FTSE +0.7%
  • Spain IBEX +0.8%
  • Italy FTSE MIB +0.7%
A solid start as risk tones fare better on the new day, for now at least. For the DAX, it is a good bounce off the July lows from trading yesterday:

DAX
Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are up 0.6% as US futures are also keeping more buoyed since the start of the day, helping to ease some of the nerves from yesterday.

