European equities open higher to start the day

Positive tones at the open

Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.9%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.7%

Spain IBEX +0.8%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.7%

A solid start as risk tones fare better on the new day, for now at least. For the DAX, it is a good bounce off the July lows from trading yesterday:









Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are up 0.6% as US futures are also keeping more buoyed since the start of the day, helping to ease some of the nerves from yesterday.



