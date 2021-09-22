European equities open higher to start the day

Positive tones at the open

Eurostoxx +0.7%

Germany DAX +0.7%

France CAC 40 +1.0%

UK FTSE +0.9%

Spain IBEX +0.7%

The market is sticking with a more optimistic mood as Chinese equities also end the day at the highs with the Shanghai Composite closing up by 0.4% though the CSI 300 index still ended the day down 0.7%, but it could have been much worse.





Of note in Europe, Frankfurt-listed shares of Evergrande is up over 24% at the open as sentiment is bolstered by the earlier news in the day here



