European equities open higher to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Positive tones at the open

  • Eurostoxx +0.7%
  • Germany DAX +0.7%
  • France CAC 40 +1.0%
  • UK FTSE +0.9%
  • Spain IBEX +0.7%
The market is sticking with a more optimistic mood as Chinese equities also end the day at the highs with the Shanghai Composite closing up by 0.4% though the CSI 300 index still ended the day down 0.7%, but it could have been much worse.

Of note in Europe, Frankfurt-listed shares of Evergrande is up over 24% at the open as sentiment is bolstered by the earlier news in the day here.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose