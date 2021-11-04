European equities open higher to start the day

Positive vibes in Europe after the gains in Wall Street yesterday

Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.5%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.3% Of note, the DAX and Stoxx 600 indices are up to fresh record highs as equities continue their good form from last month, helped by the Fed reaffirming patience on rate hikes.





US futures are also largely steadier, with S&P 500 futures up 0.1%, Nasdaq futures up 0.3%, and Dow futures flat as we get things underway.