Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Steady as she goes and that is likely to keep the calm amid the Thanksgiving holiday later in the day. In FX, the dollar remains a little sluggish but it isn't anything too significant after the gains yesterday and over the past week.