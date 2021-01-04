European equities open higher to start the new year

Equities in a buoyant mood to start the session

Eurostoxx +1.0%

Germany DAX +1.2%

France CAC 40 +1.1%

UK FTSE +1.4%

Spain IBEX +1.3%

Cyclical stocks are leading gains as things get going on the session but this keeps with the more risk-on mood we are seeing so far in the market today.





US futures are also up 0.3% while 10-year Treasury yields are up 2.7 bps to 0.94%. Meanwhile, the dollar is keeping lower across the board as the market is sticking with the same old, same old from what we have seen in the latter stages of last year.



