European equities open mildly lower to start the day

Not a whole lot to shift the dial in markets to start the session

Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

Elsewhere, US futures are also still keeping closer to flat levels as we get things underway. In the currencies space, the action is relatively mild but commodity currencies are continuing to keep higher and building from overnight gains.





AUD/USD is now up to a session high of 0.7164 as buyers are aiming towards the 0.7200 level while USD/CAD is now seen down to a session low of 1.3438.



