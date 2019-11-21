European equities open lower amid more cautious mood

Softer tones observed as markets remain cautious to start the day

Eurostoxx -0.6%

Germany DAX -0.7%

France CAC 40 -0.6%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Italy MIB -0.7%

Asian equities are passing on the red baton over to Europe as the softer risk mood continues to prevail as we begin trading here.





China has offered some glimpses of optimism but you really have to want to read a lot into their comments to gather anything. As for me, I still view them as being more tentative as they aren't offering up much on trade talks progress.



