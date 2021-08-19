European equities open lower as risk aversion takes hold
Risk off tones in play again to start European morning trade
- Eurostoxx -0.5%
- Germany DAX -1.5%
- France CAC 40 -1.6%
- UK FTSE -1.6%
- Spain IBEX -1.6%
- Italy FTSE MIB -1.2%
This comes as US futures also sink further into the red, with S&P 500 futures marked down by 0.7% on the day. We're seeing a broader risk retreat across the board with 10-year Treasury yields slipping by nearly 4 bps to 1.235% as well.
Elsewhere, oil is also down by over 2% in a fall to just under $64 as the pressure on risk trades mount to kick start the session.
In turn, USD/JPY has parred most of its early gains in a drop from 110.20 to 109.80.