European equities open lower as risk aversion takes hold

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Risk off tones in play again to start European morning trade

  • Eurostoxx -0.5%
  • Germany DAX -1.5%
  • France CAC 40 -1.6%
  • UK FTSE -1.6%
  • Spain IBEX -1.6%
  • Italy FTSE MIB -1.2%
This comes as US futures also sink further into the red, with S&P 500 futures marked down by 0.7% on the day. We're seeing a broader risk retreat across the board with 10-year Treasury yields slipping by nearly 4 bps to 1.235% as well.

Elsewhere, oil is also down by over 2% in a fall to just under $64 as the pressure on risk trades mount to kick start the session.

In turn, USD/JPY has parred most of its early gains in a drop from 110.20 to 109.80.



