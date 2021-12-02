European equities open lower in catch up to Wall Street losses yesterday

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Europe plays catch up to start the day

  • Eurostoxx -1.0%
  • Germany DAX -1.2%
  • France CAC 40 -1.1%
  • UK FTSE -0.8%
  • Spain IBEX -1.3%
No surprises as this comes after a strong showing by European stocks yesterday, closing well before the late turn in sentiment that caused US stocks to plunge lower after a reported case of the omicron variant was found in the US.

Despite the negative tilt in Europe, overall risk sentiment is still holding up with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.7%, Nasdaq futures up 0.5%, and Dow futures up 0.8%.

Bond yields are also slightly higher so that is helping with the mood, with 10-year Treasury yields around 1.45% after the lows yesterday nearly breaching the 1.40% mark.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose