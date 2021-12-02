European equities open lower in catch up to Wall Street losses yesterday
Europe plays catch up to start the day
- Eurostoxx -1.0%
- Germany DAX -1.2%
- France CAC 40 -1.1%
- UK FTSE -0.8%
- Spain IBEX -1.3%
No surprises as this comes after a strong showing by European stocks yesterday, closing well before the late turn in sentiment that caused US stocks to plunge lower after a reported case of the omicron variant was found in the US.
Despite the negative tilt in Europe, overall risk sentiment is still holding up with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.7%, Nasdaq futures up 0.5%, and Dow futures up 0.8%.
Bond yields are also slightly higher so that is helping with the mood, with 10-year Treasury yields around 1.45% after the lows yesterday nearly breaching the 1.40% mark.