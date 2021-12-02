European equities open lower in catch up to Wall Street losses yesterday

Europe plays catch up to start the day

Eurostoxx -1.0%

Germany DAX -1.2%

France CAC 40 -1.1%

UK FTSE -0.8%

Spain IBEX -1.3% No surprises as this comes after a strong showing by European stocks yesterday, closing well before the late turn in sentiment that caused US stocks to plunge lower after a reported case of the omicron variant was found in the US.





Despite the negative tilt in Europe, overall risk sentiment is still holding up with S&P 500 futures seen up 0.7%, Nasdaq futures up 0.5%, and Dow futures up 0.8%.





Bond yields are also slightly higher so that is helping with the mood, with 10-year Treasury yields around 1.45% after the lows yesterday nearly breaching the 1.40% mark.