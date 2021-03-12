European equities open lower on the day as bond market jitters resurface

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

European equities kick start the day lower as bond yields rise

  • Eurostoxx -0.3%
  • Germany DAX -0.7%
  • France CAC 40 -0.2%
  • UK FTSE -0.4%
  • Spain IBEX -0.2%
A bit of a softer start in Europe as bond yields track higher to start the session, led by a selloff in Treasuries as 10-year yields in the US climb 7.4 bps to 1.611% currently.

That is resulting in a shove lower in tech stocks in particular, with Nasdaq futures also marked lower by over 1% to start the session. Broader risk sentiment is still somewhat holding up after having seen risk assets gain this week but the mood is tentative.

