European equities open lower on the day as bond market jitters resurface

European equities kick start the day lower as bond yields rise

Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.7%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.2% A bit of a softer start in Europe as bond yields track higher to start the session, led by a selloff in Treasuries as 10-year yields in the US climb 7.4 bps to 1.611% currently.





That is resulting in a shove lower in tech stocks in particular, with Nasdaq futures also marked lower by over 1% to start the session. Broader risk sentiment is still somewhat holding up after having seen risk assets gain this week but the mood is tentative.