European equities open lower to kick start the day
The risk mood looks more tepid with the long weekend in the US in focus
- Eurostoxx -0.2%
- Germany DAX -0.5%
- France CAC 40 -0.3%
- UK FTSE -0.3%
- Spain IBEX -0.3%
The risk rally looks to be running out of steam ahead of the weekend break, after the more tepid momentum in general seen over the past few days.
S&P 500 futures are also seen down 0.2% and some profit taking and de-risking ahead of the long weekend would not be the most surprising way to round off the trading week.