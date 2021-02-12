European equities open lower to kick start the day

Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.5%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

The risk rally looks to be running out of steam ahead of the weekend break, after the more tepid momentum in general seen over the past few days.





S&P 500 futures are also seen down 0.2% and some profit taking and de-risking ahead of the long weekend would not be the most surprising way to round off the trading week.