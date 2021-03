Softer tones as caution prevails to start the session

Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.4%

This mirrors the pullback seen in US futures as the rebound yesterday starts to hit a stumbling block despite somewhat calmer tones in the bond market. S&P 500 futures are down 0.5% while Nasdaq futures are down 0.6% at the lows for the day.