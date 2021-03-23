European equities open lower to kick start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Softer tones stay the course to start the session

  • Eurostoxx -0.5%
  • Germany DAX -0.8%
  • France CAC 40 -0.5%
  • UK FTSE -0.7%
  • Spain IBEX -0.7%
The selloff in Turkish markets once again today is weighing on banking stocks in particular, which were also a drag since trading yesterday. Adding to that is the softer tones carried over from Asia and that hints at a more defensive posture for now.

US futures are also still keeping lower with S&P 500 futures and Dow futures both down 0.3% while Nasdaq futures are down 0.2% on the session currently.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose