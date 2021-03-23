European equities open lower to kick start the day

Softer tones stay the course to start the session

Eurostoxx -0.5%

Germany DAX -0.8%

France CAC 40 -0.5%

UK FTSE -0.7%

Spain IBEX -0.7%

The selloff in Turkish markets once again today is weighing on banking stocks in particular, which were also a drag since trading yesterday. Adding to that is the softer tones carried over from Asia and that hints at a more defensive posture for now.





US futures are also still keeping lower with S&P 500 futures and Dow futures both down 0.3% while Nasdaq futures are down 0.2% on the session currently.



