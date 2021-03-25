European equities open lower to kick start the day

Europe fails to find much reprieve on the week

Eurostoxx -0.4%

Germany DAX -0.6%

France CAC 40 -0.6%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Spain IBEX -0.5%

There might be some hints of catching up to the late decline in US equities yesterday but generally, the mood in Europe has been rather subdued this week.





Turkish worries weighed on banking stocks at the start of the week and virus/lockdown woes are continuing to keep sentiment relatively weak until today.





US futures may be showing some stabilisation for now but as we have come to know yesterday, that isn't necessarily a convincing signal. As such, risk appetite remains tepid.



