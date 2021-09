Eurostoxx -1.0%

Germany DAX -1.6%

France CAC 40 -1.8%

UK FTSE -1.0%

Spain IBEX -1.7%

The declines are quite significant as risk sentiment keeps more defensive to start the session. The Hang Seng is down 3.8% as Evergrande anxiety continues to reverberate, with US futures also at the lows currently.