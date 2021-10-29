European equities open lower to kick start the day

Stocks on the defensive to start the session

Eurostoxx -0.6%

Germany DAX -0.7%

France CAC 40 -0.4%

UK FTSE -0.6%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.5% It is red across the board as equities sell off towards the end of the month, with the more sour tone from disappointing Apple and Amazon earnings weighing on broader sentiment. US futures are still sitting lower with Nasdaq futures marked down 0.8%.





That said, even with the drop today, it has been a solid month for equities in general so what's a little profit-taking and shave off the top to wrap up the week.