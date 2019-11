Stocks stay on the defensive amid more risk-off flows

Eurostoxx -0.4%

Germany DAX -0.6%

France CAC 40 -0.5%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Italy MIB -0.5%

US-China tensions continue to weigh on the risk mood as we begin the European morning and so far there doesn't appear to be much to shift the dial in that regard. Major currencies are also hinting at more caution but so far aren't breaking stride since early trades just yet.