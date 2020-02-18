European equities open lower to start the day

Risk-off to start the European morning

Eurostoxx -0.6%

Germany DAX -0.9%

France CAC 40 -0.7%

UK FTSE -0.9%

Spain IBEX -0.5%

It is red across the board as the risk mood keeps softer on the session. Bond yields are also marked lower and that is keeping the yen underpinned, with the likes of the aussie and kiwi lagging amid defensive flows and a softer Chinese yuan.





Apple's warning earlier today continues to give the market some cause for concern but ahead of US trading later, just be mindful of Walmart earnings as the company could also report some possible supply chain disruptions in their outlook/guidance.





Otherwise, the softer risk mood should stay the course in the European morning before we move over to Wall Street to decide if they want to buy the dip this time around.



